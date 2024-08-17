Public Input for Sunrise Natural Gas Expansion Project (Enbridge) – Includes Fraser Valley

Ottawa/Fraser Valley – The Canada Energy Regulator has received an application from Westcoast Energy Inc. (Westcoast) for approval to construct and operate the Sunrise Expansion Program (Project) pursuant to sections 182, 214, 97, and 226 of the Canadian Energy Regulator Act (CER Act).

This Project involves building approximately 137 kilometres (km) of 42-inch diameter natural gas pipeline in 11 pipeline looping segments in British Columbia, extending southwest from Chetwynd to the Canada-United States border near Sumas.

The Project also involves work at existing compressor stations and a meter station, as well as the construction of approximately 34 km of power lines. Westcoast also seeks various exemptions under the CER Act and the Canadian Energy Regulator Onshore Pipeline Regulations, and further seeks an order affirming that the Project’s costs will be included in the T-South cost of service and tolled on a rolled-in basis. Westcoast intends to start construction as early as the second quarter of 2026, subject to receiving regulatory approval. Its target in-service date is 1 November 2028.

Registration and sign-up opportunities (link here) will be available from 1 August 2024 until 29 August 2024.

2024 Sunrise Natural Gas Expansion Project (Enbridge) Map