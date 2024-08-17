Nomination Closed for Harrison By-Election – September 21

Harrison – As of 4PM Friday August 15, nominations having closed for the upcoming by-election in Harrison to elect a Mayor and one Councilor for the balance of the current term which ends in the fall of 2026.

For Mayor- Former Councilor and one time Mayor John Allen, Greg Dykstra and Fred Talen.

For Councilor – Tersea Omelus, Mark Schweinbenz, Gary Webster and Former Mayor Ed Wood.

Deadline for Challenge of Nominations – Tuesday, August 20 at 4:00 pm

Deadline for Withdrawal of Candidates – Friday, August 23 at 4:00 pm

Declaration of By-Election by Voting – Monday, August 26 at 4:00 pm in Council Chambers (Village Office)

Advance Voting Day – Wednesday, September 11 from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm at Memorial Hall

General Voting Day – Saturday, September 21 from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm at Memorial Hall

Declaration of Official By-Election Results – Tuesday, September 24 at 9:00 am in Council Chambers (Village Office)

Inaugural Council Meeting – Monday, October 7 at 7:00 pm at Memorial Hall

