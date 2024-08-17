Chilliwack Suspect Arrested in Social Media Hate Crime

Chilliwack – On July 17, 2024 the Chilliwack RCMP received information that a user of X, formerly known as Twitter, had been posting social media content with discriminatory and harmful language. In consultation with the BC Hate Crimes Unit and with the assistance of members of the public, the Chilliwack RCMP General Investigative Support Team was able to identify the suspected user of this account.

On August 7, 2024 this individual was arrested and subsequently released from police custody to appear in court at a later date on several recommended Criminal Code Offences. The name of the individual will not be released at this time as charges are still pending.

“This is a sensitive matter that has impacted many members of our community which is evident in the amount of information that continues to be reported to the Chilliwack RCMP. We appreciate all the information that has been received as we continue to follow up on all tips received by the public as this investigation continues.” says Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Chilliwack RCMP. ” The police take hate crime very seriously and encourage all victims of hate to report these incidents to the police or community leaders so the appropriate steps can be taken to address the needs of the victim and take action against the offender.”

Again the suspects name and the actual content will not be posted at this time.