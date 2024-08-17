BC Bandits U22 Lacrosse Team Bring Home Silver at the Alberta Indigenous Games

Fraser Valley/Edmonton (Jenna Noppen, Director of Indigenous Development, Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association) – Kieryn Noppen and Jasen Feiss were standout performers for the BC Bandits U22 team at the Alberta Indigenous Games, leading the scoring with remarkable skill and determination. Both Grade 12 students this year, Kieryn attends Sardis Secondary School, and Jasen is at GW Graham. As alumni of the Chilliwack Mustangs, they’ve dedicated countless hours giving back to their home association, coaching U11, U15 and U17 box lacrosse teams, and serving as referees.

Playing in the Alberta Indigenous Games held special significance for Kieryn and Jasen, as it honored their culture and allowed them to compete alongside teammates from the 2023 North American Indigenous Games. Both players recently completed their first Jr lacrosse season with the Langley Thunder JRBT1 team. During the Alberta Indigenous Games, Kieryn scored an impressive 16 goals in just six games, earning the MVP title for game #4, while Jasen was awarded MVP honors for game #6. In the thrilling final against Alberta, the team fought hard, pushing the game into overtime with a 5-5 tie before falling in a tense shootout. They are bringing Silver medals home. Their performance was a fantastic showcase of Langley Jr Lacrosse and a proud moment for Chilliwack Lacrosse.