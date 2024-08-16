Staff Shortage at Mission Memorial – August 16 to 17 (Overnight)

Mission – It’s happened again and no doubt will escalate into a Provincial election issue.

Fraser Health advises Mission and surrounding area residents that due to physician staffing challenges at Mission Memorial Hospital, Fraser Health is implementing a temporary service adaptation notice between Friday, August 16 at 10:00 p.m. to Saturday, August 17 at 8:00 a.m.

During this time, emergency-trained nurses will continue to be on site and available to support walk-in patients needing basic first aid, assist with re-direction of care, and/or transfer patients with urgent needs to a neighbouring hospital.

All patients in the emergency department by 10:00 p.m. will be seen by an emergency department physician who will ensure they get the care they need. In order to ensure physicians can see all patients waiting in the emergency department and support the wellness of medical staff who are working hard to maintain emergency services at Mission Memorial Hospital, service adaptations will begin at 10:00 p.m. for new patients presenting to the emergency department.

Those requiring urgent care after 10:00 p.m. are advised to seek treatment at another emergency department, including Ridge Meadows Hospital.

Fraser Health has coordinated this service adaptation with B.C. Emergency Health Services to ensure patients requiring a high-level of care are directed or transferred to an appropriate hospital emergency service.

Anyone with a life-threatening emergency, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding, should call 9-1-1 immediately and will be transported to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

If you need trusted health advice, you can call Fraser Health Virtual Care at 1-800-314-0999 to speak with a registered nurse from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. seven days a week. You can also call 8-1-1 outside of those hours to speak with a health service navigator or a registered nurse.