David Sidhu Withdraws from Running in Provincial Election for BC United in Abbotsford West – Family Health Issues

Abbotsford (with files from CKNW) – As reported by CKNW’s Jas Johal on August 14 – Abbotsford-West BC United candidate ( and current Abbotsford Councilor) David Sidhu will not be running in the fall election. I’ve learned his family is dealing with an immediate health challenge. He has previously shared on social media his wife was diagnosed with leukemia.

The BC United are now searching for another candidate for Abbotsford West. The Provincial Election is October 19.

Sidhu took to Facebook and other social media to explain:

Family has always been at the centre of everything I do. It has guided my approach to public service, and is at the core of who I am. I have always seen my community as an extension of my family, and my commitment has been to improve the lives of everyone who calls Abbotsford home.

As many of you already know, last month my wife, Ranjna, was admitted to the hospital with a serious medical condition. While we had a clear timeline of her recovery at the time of her diagnosis, Ranjna has faced several other health complications during her stay at the hospital that changed her treatment plan. With that being said, the doctors have assured us that Ranjna will be okay. However, her recovery will be prolonged. I must put family first. Ranjna’s health requires attention that only I can provide, and our daughters need me more than ever at this time.

In reflection of this, it is with a heavy heart but a clear mind that I have decided not to stand as a candidate for MLA. I am incredibly grateful for the encouragement and support I have received from all of you during this very difficult time. Though I will not be taking on this role, I remain committed to our community and will continue to work towards making our community a better place for everyone as a city councillor.

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses at Vancouver General Hospital for their care and dedication. Their skills and compassion have been a true blessing to our family. Thank you Dr Sanford, Dr Amani, and all the nurses at the Leukemia unit who went above and beyond in providing care for Ranjna.

We are placing our trust in God and leaning on our faith to carry us through this time. In all the challenges we have faced, our faith has been strengthened. I believe that with God’s guidance, we will come through stronger than ever.

To Kevin Falcon and the BC United Team, thank you for all your support during this time. Thank you for this opportunity, and I wish you the best as you work to build a better BC. I am proud of the vision we share for our province, and I am here to support you as you strive to better the lives of British Columbians.