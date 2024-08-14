New CT Scanner for Mission Memorial Hospital

Mission/Victoria – More people in the Mission area will benefit from a new state-of-the-art computed tomography (CT) scanner that is now operational at Mission Memorial Hospital.

“We promised to build imaging capacity across B.C. and reduce wait times in our public health-care system, and we’re keeping our word, including in Mission,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “As we work together with our partners and continue to invest in advanced medical-imaging tools and diagnostic services for patients, a new state-of-the-art CT scanner at Mission Memorial Hospital will allow doctors, imaging technologists and patients get faster diagnoses, followup and treatment.”

The design of the new CT suite is patient-friendly, with natural light and colourful ceiling tiles. A patient-positioning camera and second computer will provide excellent image quality and faster processing times.

The new CT scanner is expected to provide more than 7,350 scans in the first year. This will mean residents in the area will get the scans they need closer to home.

A CT scanner is a diagnostic tool that allows doctors to see inside the body by using a combination of X-rays and a computer to create pictures of organs, bones and other tissues. It helps clinicians diagnose medical issues that are otherwise not visible.

The scanner and renovations to accommodate it are estimated to cost $9.85 million, with nearly $7.28 million in provincial funding provided by the Ministry of Health, $1.44 million from Fraser Health and $1.13 million from the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation, in partnership with Mission All Together for Healthcare.