Music of the Night – A Celebration of the Music from Andrew Lloyd Webber – Coming to Abbotsford (October 12) and Chilliwack (November 10) – (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – This continued concert celebration of  Andrew Lloyd Webber finally returns to BC after having now toured across Canada to sold out audiences from Victoria to Montreal.

Concert includes selections from 10 of his musicals: Phantom of the Opera, Evita, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Sunset Blvd, and more.

With a celebrated professional cast and a live band,organizers are sure this parade of musical offerings will overwhelm the musical senses. 

Chilliwack Cultural Centre has tickets for both shows.

Abbotsford Ticket info is here.

Chilliwack Ticket info is here.

2024 Music of the Night

