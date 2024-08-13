Refuge Canada on Display at the Chilliwack Museum and Archives Until September 30

Chilliwack – Refuge Canada, a travelling exhibition from the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21, is currently on display at the Chilliwack Museum & Archives. Refuge Canada explores Canada’s place in the global refugee crisis. Through images, soundscapes, first person accounts and artifacts, this powerful exhibition begins “no one wants to be a refugee, anyone could become a refugee.” Moving through major waves of arrival from Second World War era up to present day, Refuge Canada does not shy away from opportunities to portray the darker chapters of history. Hopeful stories of optimism and success are balanced by moving accounts of shattered lives, fear, and examples of Canada’s mixed record in welcoming refugees.

Refuge Canada was produced by the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21.

Refuge Canada runs through September 30.

Chilliwack Museum & Archives

Museum Hours

Monday-Wednesday, Friday | 9:00 am – 4:30 pm

Thursday | 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturdays | 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Regular admission applies