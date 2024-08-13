Hope RCMP Arrest Suspect in Yale Shooting

Hope/Yale – On Thursday August 1, 2024 (@5 AM) Hope RCMP responded to Yurkin Rd in Yale, after receiving a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound was located in the area.

Officers and paramedics arrived on scene and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Investigators quickly identified a suspect and on Holidaty Monday August 5, 2024 took a 61 year old man into custody without incident.

The accused remains in custody and is facing numerous charges including Aggravated Assault and weapons offences.

The victim continues to recover from their injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.