Jasroop Gosal – New Spokesperson for the Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey – Jasroop Gosai is the new spokesperson for the Surrey Board of Trade.

Jasroop Gosal (he/him/his) is the Policy & Research Manager and the author of the Surrey Board of Trade’s (SBOT) policy positions. As a key figure in the organization, Jasroop plays a crucial role in shaping and advancing the SBOT’s advocacy initiatives. He is known for his research and deep understanding of the issues that impact the business community. Jasroop works to gather data, analyze trends, and engage with stakeholders to ensure that government leaders are well-informed about the challenges and opportunities businesses face.

Jasroop’s expertise extends beyond traditional economic policy. He incorporates a broad spectrum of social policy issues into his work, including public safety, homelessness, addiction, mental health, child care, and more. He recognizes that a healthier and happier population is essential for fostering economic opportunities and growth. Through his research and advocacy, Jasroop strives to create a more equitable and prosperous community, where social and economic well-being are closely intertwined.

In addition to his work at SBOT, Jasroop is an active member of the City of Surrey’s Livability & Social Equity Committee and the BC Government’s Employment Accessibility Standard Technical Committee. These roles reflect his commitment to improving social equity and accessibility within the community.