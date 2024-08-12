Skip to content

Chilliwack’s 39th Annual Fun in the Sun Slo Pitch Tournament – Labour Day Long Weekend

Chilliwack – This is your invitation to Chilliwack’s 39th annual Fun in the Sun Labour Day Long Weekend Slo Pitch tournament.

Located at the ball fields at Townsend Park, its August 30, 31 and September 1.

Team registration is complete.
Coed (6 male & 4 female) Intermediate/Recreational Teams only and they are guaranteed 4 Games.
There will be a “Beer Gardens”
“Spn” rules.
Cash and/or Prizes will be awarded to top teams in each division.

For more information call 604-819-4036 or email perdollca@yahoo.ca
Partial Proceeds Go to CATT Fund, We Got Back, Project Warmth

From organizer Pernille Dolleris : Proceeds Go to CATT Fund which provide gifts for Christmas, We Got Back which provide Back Packs and schools supplies for local kids Agassiz to Chilliwack and Project Warmth which provide winter coat and winter boots for local kids Agassiz to Chilliwack

Facebook info is here.

2018 Chilliwack’s Fun in the Sun Slo-Pitch Tournament Townshend Park – Facebook

