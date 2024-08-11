New Director for Independent Investigations Office From Merritt

Victoria/Merritt – Jessica Berglund has been appointed by Attorney General Niki Sharma as the new chief civilian director (CCD) of B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

The IIO of British Columbia is a civilian-led police-oversight agency responsible for conducting investigations into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions or inactions of a police officer, whether on or off duty.

Berglund steps into the role following the retirement of Ronald J. MacDonald earlier this year who served seven years at the helm of the IIO.

Prior to her appointment with IIO, Berglund was the WorkSafeBC director of occupational health and safety investigations. She joined WorkSafeBC in 2003 where she held various legal and senior-management roles over a 21-year career.

Berglund was president of the board of directors of Pathways Clubhouse, a mental-health organization in Richmond, from 2016 until 2022. She was also a member of the board of the Lawyers Assistance Program from 2006 until 2012.

Berglund was born in Merritt, growing up first on her family’s cattle ranch in the Nicola Valley followed by her family’s move to the Okanagan. She obtained her bachelor of arts in French and Asian studies from the University of Victoria, including studying at Beijing Normal University, before returning to Victoria to attend law school. Berglund was called to the bar in 1998 and practised civil litigation at Guild Yule LLP in Vancouver until 2002. She lives in Richmond with her husband and son.

The B.C. government thanks Sandra J. Hentzen for her excellent leadership in serving the office of the IIO for the past four months as acting chief civilian director.