Mission RCMP Need Info On Cases (July 29 to August 4) Including Assaults at a Wedding and one at a Homeless Shelter, a 53 year old Shoved Down an Embankment

Mission – Mission RCMP need information and witnesses to a number of cases between July 29 and August 4:

Emergency: 911

Non-emergency: 604-826-7161.

1) Shortly after 9 pm on July 30, a white Dodge Ram driving west on Lougheed Highway near Norrish Avenue caught an officer’s attention, as it was driving at a very slow speed. Queries of the truck’s license plate showed that the truck’s owner was a prohibited driver, and the truck was also failing to stay in its lane. The officer pulled over the truck, which stopped momentarily, before suddenly reversing into the oncoming lane. As the officer pulled closer, the truck then drove forward into the police car hard enough to deploy the cruiser’s airbags. The pickup truck driver then took off running, but the officer quickly caught up and arrested him. The 55-year-old male driver from Penticton is being investigated for assaulting a police officer with a weapon, flight from police, driving while prohibited, and driving while under the influence of drugs. Anyone who saw this white Dodge Ram (see photo) driving in the area that night is asked to call Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161.

2) Security working at a large wedding at a hotel in Mission called police on the night of July 30, after security guards were swarmed by about twenty men who showed up to the wedding. The men became upset with security after they were told that they could not bring outside liquor into the event. The offenders started pushing and pulling the security guards, and one man also punched one of the guards. Police arrived and arrested a 23-year-old man from Abbotsford, leading the crowd to start becoming aggressive toward police as well. The investigation is ongoing.

3) A 32-year-old man was seriously injured after being assaulted outside a homeless shelter on Logan Avenue on the evening of August 1st. The victim had been in an argument with another man, when he was approached by two men and a woman, all of whom were known to the victim. The woman reportedly swung an axe at the victim, striking him in the arm, while another man threw a second axe at him. The offenders then ran off, while the victim sought medical attention. He was transported to hospital with a significant injury to his arm. Mission RCMP arrested one of the offenders that night, and arrested the female offender the following day. Charges of assault with a weapon have been recommended against all three offenders.

4) On the afternoon of August 1, a customer at a gas station in Silverdale was approached by a man asking for money for gas and food. When the customer declined, the man then offered to sell him his gold chain. Fortunately, the customer was aware of the recent gold and jewelry scams that have taken place in Mission, and also declined that offer. Mission RCMP remind residents that they should not purchase gold or jewelry from anyone approaching them in parking lots or other public places, as there is an ongoing fake-jewelry scam targeting people in these areas. If someone does try to sell you gold or other jewelry in a parking lot – no matter how convincing they may be – just firmly decline the offer, and then contact Mission RCMP with any details you can provide, such as a suspect description, vehicle description, or license plate number.

5) Mission RCMP are also seeking witnesses in relation to an assault that happened earlier in July. On July 13th, around 7:00 pm, a 53-year-old man was sitting along the rocky shoreline area of Hayward Lake, when he was confronted by a group of males. Two of the men in particular started yelling at and threatening the victim, then pushed him down the embankment in to the water, and threw his phone into the water as well. Police are now looking for the following offenders:

Suspect 1 was 5’8″ tall, 160 lbs, and had a slim build. He had black shorts and was wearing a hat and a white tank top;

Suspect 2 was 5’8″ tall, but stockier, at about 190 lbs. He had tattoos on his arms and was wearing a white tank top as well. He had short black hair with a line shaved along the left side of his head;

Suspect 3 was 5’9″ tall and 150lbs, with a slim build. He had long black hair, down past his shoulders. He was wearing a black shirt and red shorts.

Police have already spoken with one witness, however investigators are still seeking additional information from anyone else who either witnessed the assault, or saw this group of males in the area that day. Anyone with information should call 604-826-7161.