Saturday Afternoon August 10 Wildfire Update

Chilliwack/Eastern Fraser Valley – As the hours have passed since Thursday’s lightning show, the list of wildfires in the eastern Fraser Valley has grown.
BCWS has a great interactive map to follow along.
A fire at Mount Edgar (east of Chilliwack Lake) and another at Manning Park are on the list that still includes Liumchen Mountain and Church Mountain (both near the Canada-US Border) and Lake Errock (on Harrison Hill). Another wildfire north of Skagit Valley Provincial Park is, like the others, listed as out of control.