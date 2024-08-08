Even Though High Streamflow Advisory Ended, Debris Warning Remains

Fraser Valley – On August 8, the District of Kent posted to social media that that while the River Forecast Centre ended the high streamflow advisory for the Fraser River downstream of Hope, (Flows on the Chilcotin and Fraser River peaked as of 2PM, August 7, and are now receding.) significant debris is still traveling downstream through all sections of the Fraser River.

Please remain cautious and avoid the river, as hazards related to unpredictable patterns of water level changes and increased debris loads persist.

FVN in conversation with one of the staff at the Island 22 gatehouse said a number of boaters are not respecting the closure of the boat launch and continue to buzz in the water.

There are still deadheads and debris floating just below the surface of the Fraser River.



For more information visit: http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/warnings/index.htm