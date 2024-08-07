Fraser River Debris Trap Did Its Job with Chilcotin River Surge

Fraser Valley – From Bowinn Ma, British Columbia’s Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness:

Overnight success at the Fraser River Debris Trap between Hope and Agassiz!

Co-managed by Shxw’ōwhámél First Nation and the Province, they’ve been working closely with the operator in recent days to get the facility ready to trap debris reaching the Lower Fraser due to the Chilcotin landslide.

It trapped approximately 30,000 cubic metres of woody debris overnight (Tuesday into Wednesday).

Ms Ma sent huge thanks to the facility operator for sharing this update. #DebrisManagement

Learn more about the trap: https://news.gov.bc.ca/29025

2024 Bowinn Ma – 2024 Chilcotin Runoff Fraser River Debris Trap between Hope and Agassiz – August 7