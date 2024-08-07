Former Sardis Basketball Standout Eric Rogers, Returns as Coach

Sardis – Sardis Athletics announced that one of Sardis’s best ever players is coming back home to Sardis to help grow basketball at Sardis Secondary

Coach Eric Rogers will be working directly with the Grade 9 boys basketball team this coming season and will work with all teams boys and girls as a skill development coach throughout the year.

Eric Rogers’ Resume:

PLAYING:

– Member of Sardis Secondary Sr Boys Team that went to AAAA Provincials twice, finishing 8th in 2013 and 4th in 2014

– 1st team Allstar for both AAAA Fraser Valleys and Provincials, 2014

– Basketball BC Provincial team member

-Played 5 years at Trinity Western University

COACHING:

– Assistant Coach for Thompson Rivers Mens Basketball 2023-2024

– Coached at all age levels with Northern Bounce in Kamloops 2022- 2024

– Coached in remote Indigenous communities across BC and in Ontario (Wild Camps), 2019-2023

– Coached at the high school level

“I am excited to be coming back home to Sardis to help grow the game of basketball. I was lucky enough to have a ton of great coaches give their time and pass their knowledge onto me, and I am looking forward to being able to share that experience with the next generation of Sardis players.