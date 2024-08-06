Musical Chairs in Harrison By-Election – Former Mayor Quits to Run as Councilor, Former Councilor Quits to Run For Mayor

Harrison – The past few weeks have been interesting to say the least when it comes to politics in Harrison.

Due to a vacancy on Harrison Council, a by-election is being held for the office of Mayor and one (1) Councillor on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Nomination Period – Tuesday, August 6 at 9:00 am to Friday, August 16 at 4:00 pm

Councilor John Allen resigned as Councilor on July 22 and will run for the Mayor’s Chair. Mayor Ed Wood stepped away on June 10 after a short and tumultuous stint as Mayor (He was elected in 2022) . Former Mayor and Current Councilor Leo Facio is the interim Mayor and will not run for the top job.

Councilors Michie Vidal and Allan Jackson will not run for the Mayor’s job.

On August 6 as Allen was filing his paperwork for Mayor, former Mayor Ed Wood filed to run for Councilor.

Back on July 24, Fred Talen announced that he will file the paperwork to run for Mayor. (Ironically, Talen is certified by the Justice Institute of B.C. in conflict resolution.)

Also announcing on August 6 via Harrison Hot Springs Facebook Forum – Mark Schweinbenz is well known as the friendly owner and chocolateur of Rocky Mountain Chocolates on Esplanade. Prior to his purchase of that local business approximately five years ago Mark worked in the corporate world, semi-retiring to his small business in Harrison Hot Springs

Local resident Gary Webster has also filed nomination papers for the position of councilor. He is not well known to me but I know that he does operate a small business out of his residence known as “Uncle Gerry’s Sharpening”.

