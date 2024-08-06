3rd Annual Orange Shirt Day Pow wow – Chilliwack Secondary – September 27 and 28

Chilliwack – The tradition continues…
The 3rd Annual Orange Shirt Day Pow wow. Host Drum – Wild River. MC – Chris Wells. AD – Gary Abbott.
This is part of Oragne Shirt Day or officially known as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Everyone is welcome and this is a free family event.
Vendor Note – Vendors, 100.00 per vendor table, only using table provided by committee. Must be out of the building by 11:00PM on Saturday. No outside food sales. Vendor contact info – Marcella Sunshine 778-779-2918 or marcella@impactabby.com.
No outside raffles. The organizing committee is not responsible for injuries or thefts.