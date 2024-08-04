Rams Stomp Kodiaks, Sun Sets on Huskers

Fraser Valley – The weekend BCFC games were a polar opposite of each other.

The Langley Rams had no trouble against the Prince George Kodiaks, blowing them out 42-7 at McLeod Stadium. Next up is a road trip to Nanaimo on Saturday August 10 and the Vancouver Island Raiders.

The Valley Huskers literally disappeared as the Okanagan Sun remain 3-0 and shut down the Huskers 26-0 at Exhibition Field.

Head Coach Bob Reist stated on social media that he was disappointed in the team and that they did not execute the game plan.

The Huskers hit the road for August 10 and a road trip to Prince George.

The BCFC has done a small test run of team mini helmets to gauge fans interest. What do you think?