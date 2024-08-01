Chilliwack RCMP Investigate Avalon Avenue Shooting – One Male Injured – Two Suspects in Custody

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is investigating a shooting in the area of Avalon Ave. resulting in one male being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, just after 10PM, Chilliwack RCMP responded to the area of Avalon Avenue for a report of shots being fired. Police located a man with visible injuries who was transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the quick coordinated response, two suspects were identified and taken into custody.

The Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit has conduct of the investigation and initial evidence suggests this was a targeted, isolated incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information including dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file 2024-32563. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.