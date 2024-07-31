With BC Day Long Weekend Approaching : How Hikers, Gardeners and More Can Protect BC

Williams Lake – What do hikers, gardeners, boaters, businesses, farmers and pet owners have in common? They can all be leaders in protecting lands and waters from invasive species by adopting simple practices.

Preventing the spread of invasive species applies to every person living in B.C. It is also one of the key goals identified in a new Invasive Species Strategy for B.C., released just ahead of B.C. Day.

“Whether you live in a rural community and want to ensure goldfish are never released into local waters where they will take over and starve out native fish, or you want to prevent knapweed from spreading and choking out forage for livestock and wildlife, or you want to keep precious salmon habitat safe from invasive European green crab – there is a role for you,” says Gail Wallin, Executive Director, ISCBC.

“Maybe you live in a city and worry about knotweed growing through the foundation of your home, losing green space to Himalayan blackberry, or the disastrous impact an established Japanese beetle population would have on B.C.’s gardens, parks, farms, nurseries, lawns, and golf courses – there is a role for you! What we plant in our gardens, how we wipe down our fishing gear and drain our boats, and what we do with pets like goldfish when we can no longer care for them – the good choices we make, can prevent the worst.”

Invasive species are one of the greatest threats to biodiversity. They impact the health of people and animals, communities, traditional cultural practices, the productivity of agricultural lands and forests, and the economy. Wallin says the new Invasive Species Strategy for B.C. offers a proactive approach to invasive species prevention, detection and management – answering a call for action that is urgent, especially in the context of climate change.

“Invasive species add more robust fuel to wildfires, and they are among the first to establish in disturbed areas – after floods and fires. This strategy considers all of this and comes with clear goals, practical tools and priority actions needed to protect the lands and waters we all depend on, today. We are so pleased at the partnerships, collaborations and knowledge shared by many, in shaping this newest document, the fourth installment of Invasive Species Strategies for B.C.”

The ‘Invasive Species Strategy for B.C. 2024-2028′ came together with input from businesses, Indigenous leaders, government agencies, non-profit organizations and from people living across B.C. Facilitated by the Invasive Species Council of BC, it is aimed at addressing the growing, urgent threat posed by invasive species over the next five years.

Read the Invasive Species Strategy for B.C. 2024-2028 here.