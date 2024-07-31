BC Highway Patrol Needs Witnesses to Fatal Collision in Hope

Hope – BC Highway Patrol is looking to speak with witnesses who may have driven past the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision on Highway 1.

In the early hours of Monday July 29, 2024, Hope RCMP received a report of a fatal pedestrian collision at 12:59 AM that occurred west of Exit 165 / Flood Hope Road on Highway 1, Hope. Although the collision was reported at 12:59 AM, police believe the collision occurred between midnight and 12:45 AM.

The male pedestrian may have parked a motorcycle and may have been seen walking on the side of the highway prior to the collision, said Cpl. Melissa Jongema, BC Highway Patrol Media Relations Officer. We are appealing to commercial vehicles, and anyone with dashcam, who may have been travelling westbound or eastbound on Highway 1 in the Exit 165 area between midnight and 1:00 AM on July 29, 2024, to contact BC Highway Patrol at (604) 702-4039 and refer to file 2024-32071.

File # 2024-32071