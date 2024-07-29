UPDATE – July 29 Stoney Creek Spill in Abbotsford

Abbotsford – During the initial response to the July 3rd spill at Stoney Creek, the City of Abbotsford’s environmental consultants, Quantum Murray Environmental rinsed the rocks and banks of Stoney Creek from the point of the spill downstream to remove any residue that may have been left behind.



As part of the monitoring plan, City Operations crews were onsite Monday morning (July 29) following the first rainfall to assess for any residual impacts. Earlier Monday, a small amount of foaming was observed in the creek. The City’s environmental consultants were immediately contacted to assess the situation, along with Semá:th and Mathxwí First Nations.



The environmental consultants conducted an assessment onsite and did not observe any impacts to aquatic life and do not anticipate any due to the small amount of foam. Additionally, the City has also been advised that foaming can be common in waterways when it rains after a long dry spell. Out of an abundance of caution, the City’s environmental consultant has collected water samples for testing.

