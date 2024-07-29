New Gym for École des Deux-rives In Mission

Misison – A new gymnasium is now open for students and staff at École des Deux-rives, while offering families in the community a valuable gathering area.

“Our government continues to fulfil our promise to build, expand, and upgrade schools throughout B.C.,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This new gym for students at École des Deux-rives is part of that commitment. Gyms are a vital part of students’ experience in schools, as well as providing a space for recreational activities, and I’m so pleased with the contribution this project represents.”

With provincial funding of almost $6.9 million, the gym was constructed using mass timber for the walls and roof, and light wood frames for the support areas. The old gym will be converted into new extra learning spaces, additional library space, a special education room and a multi-purpose area.

Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission – “A new gymnasium at École Des Deux-rives is now open, providing a modern space for education and recreation for students. This proves our government has kept to promises made and we are ready to do more.”

Marie-Pierre Lavoie, chair, CSF Board of Directors – “The new gymnasium at École des Deux-rives represents a major step forward for the Mission community and for the CSF. This new space provides our students with much-needed infrastructure. We’re happy to see one of our many court victories realized today and proud to be investing in the future of our families and children by providing them with the facilities they deserve.”

For more information about School District No. 93 (Conseil scolaire francophone de la C.-B.), visit: https://www.csf.bc.ca