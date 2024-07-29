2024 Abbotsford Agrifair Includes Lisa Brokop, Wresting, Rodeo and the Grey Cup – August 2 to 4 (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – The 2024 Abbotsford Agrifair Includes Lisa Brokop, Wresting, Rodeo and the Grey Cup – August 2 to 4.

Tracing Agrifair’s history, the first fair was in 1909, one year after the British Columbia Electric Railway (BCER) arrived, thus ensuring a rapid growth rate to the Village of Abbotsford. Imagine how fairs have changed, from the old gypsies and crystal balls to midway rides and award-winning competitions. Agrifair is continuing to grow in agriculture content, livestock content, family entertainment, and education. Imagine, after all these years, we are still the best little country fair! And this is only possible due to the growth in community support.

Abbotsford Agrifair is a not-for-profit (NFP) registered charitable organization operated by a volunteer board of ten directors working with one full-time staff member. Thank you to the City of Abbotsford, BC Community Gaming, our sponsors, and volunteers who help create this three-day event that bridges the gap between ‘urbanites’ and ‘ruralites”. Support received from our sponsors is the cornerstone of our financial sustainability.