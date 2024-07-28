Missing Surrey Teen – Could Be In The Valley – 14 Year Old Gabriella Doherty

Surrey/Fraser Valley – Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

There is a possibility she could be in the Fraser Valley as she has aquaintnces there.

On July 26, 2024, Gabriella Doherty was reported missing from her residence located in the area of 158 Street and 84 Avenue in Fleetwood. Gabriella was last seen at approximately 8:30 am on July 27, 2024 in the area of 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard in Whalley.

Police and Gabriella’s family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Gabriella Doherty is described as a 14-year-old, Caucasian female, with fair skin, and she is 5 feet tall, 100 lbs, with short brown hair and blue eyes. She has scars on her left arm and she was last seen wearing grey sweat pants.

If you see Gabriella Doherty, please keep her within sight and call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file# 24-109475.

2024 Missing Gabriella Doherty