Skip to content

Inmate at Kent Institution – Dennis James Harley – Dies in Custody

Home
Crime
Legal
Inmate at Kent Institution – Dennis James Harley – Dies in Custody

Kent/Agassiz – (Correctional Service Canada) – On July 18, 2024, Dennis James Harley, an inmate from Kent Institution, died while in custody.


At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 19 years for criminal harassment (x2), identity fraud with intention to avoid arrest, public mischief – making false statement, uttering threat to cause death/harm (x10), and uttering threat to destroy property, since June 2, 2010.


As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.
CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

Share This:

The Veganist

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Small Business BC

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts