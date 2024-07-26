Inmate at Kent Institution – Dennis James Harley – Dies in Custody

Kent/Agassiz – (Correctional Service Canada) – On July 18, 2024, Dennis James Harley, an inmate from Kent Institution, died while in custody.



At the time of death, the inmate had been serving a sentence of 19 years for criminal harassment (x2), identity fraud with intention to avoid arrest, public mischief – making false statement, uttering threat to cause death/harm (x10), and uttering threat to destroy property, since June 2, 2010.



As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances.

CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.