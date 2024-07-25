Worst Case Scenario – If Translink Slashes Services Due to Budget, Would There Be a Major Ripple Effect in the Valley

Vancouver/Fraser Valley (with files from CityNews 1130/Black Press) – Right from the get go we stress that this is a “hypothetical” scenario.

In a report shared with the Metro Vancouver Mayors’ Council on Thursday, TransLink says it will need to slash services by 50 per cent if a new funding model is not found. These cuts would be needed by the end of 2025.

Translink serves Metro From the North Shore and Vancouver to Surrey and Ridge Meadows. After that and going east, that jurisdiction is with BC Transit.

According to the report, the $600-million-budget shortfall (Translink) would mean a significant cut in services, “including cutting bus service in half, reducing SkyTrain and SeaBus trips by up to one-third, and potentially eliminating the West Coast Express commuter service.”

Black Press already reported that TransLink is facing a $600-million annual shortfall as of 2026 and because of that is pursuing an ambitious $90 million-per-year plan to reduce costs.

Here’s is how that would/could hit the Valley.

The West Coast Express runs from Vancouver to Mission with bus feeder routes from Abbotsford. Many Valley commuters who don’t want the hassle of highway traffic could (and we stress could not will) be forced to get back into a car and back into gridlock traffic. Highway 1 and 7 are a slow go at the best of time.

A glimmer of hope in again the hypothetical scenario.

BC Transit and NOT Metro Vancouver, operate the #66 FVX Fraser Valley Express bus route from Chilliwack to Lougheed Skytrain. It is safe. For Now.

Transit has always been a money loser and rarely breaks even. It is always subsidized by municipalities and provincial and/or federal monies.

Increased fares do not cover increasing costs of service and expansion, including construction, labour, fuel, maintenance and other general expenses that a viable transit system needs.

Again, this is a Worst Case Scenario. However, the end of 2025 is not that far off.