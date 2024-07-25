Mission Ribfest Makes Its Debut at Fraser River Heritage Park – August 2 to 5 – Fundraiser for Local Youth

Mission – Break out the paper towels and towelettes from August 2nd to 5th, as it will get messy for the inaugural Mission Ribfest, set to bring a new wave of culinary excitement to Fraser River Heritage Park.

This vibrant event, brought to life by The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival in partnership with Total Event Co and BC Shop Local, is a celebration of community, cuisine, and craftsmanship.

Mission Ribfest will feature six of Canada’s top ribbers, including Prairie Smoke & Spice, Smoke Dem Bones, Guerilla Q, Boss Hogs, Gator BBQ, and the exclusive Grizzly BBQ. These culinary maestros will serve up their best ribs, creating a feast for the senses. Complementing the ribs will be an assortment of local food trucks and a beer garden, offering a range of delicious eats and craft beverages.

The event doesn’t stop at great food. Attendees can also explore a local artisan market, showcasing unique crafts and goods from the region. For families, the festival includes face painting, rock wall climbing, and bounce houses, ensuring that everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, has a memorable time.

There will also be a stage with live entertainment from local musicians all weekend long!

A portion of the gate proceeds from Mission Ribfest will support Youth Unlimited Mission My House, enhancing services for local youth.

With community at the heart of this event, attendees can also participate in voting for the People’s Choice Award, giving their nod to the best ribber on site.

Advanced ticket booking is recommended and can be done through their website, though donations can be made at the gate without a ticket.

This not only helps to plan better but also ensures you receive timely updates about the event, including details on free shuttle services and accessible parking supported by the Mission Fire Department.

For more details, visit www.missionribfest.ca.