Jets Signing Local Player – Deegan Holding

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Jets announced Chilliwack-born, hockey player, Deegan Holding, has committed to play for the Chilliwack Jets for the 2024/25 PJHL Junior A Hockey Season..

Holding is a 6-foot, 175-pound, right-handed, fast-moving forward. Deegan played for the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U17 Team last season. Deegan scored 11 goals and 16 assists, with 67 PIM’s through 33 games played last season. He also appeared in 5 playoff games last season and had 4 assists and 4 PIM’s. Holding has also played and has developed under the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds Program in the BCEHL for the previous 2 seasons tallying 24 goals, 39 assists and 16 PIM’s thru his time with the program. He has also Captained the FV Thunderbirds U15 team 1 season ago.

Deegan has also appeared and played on the BCEHL AllStar Team, and Team BC Programs with further exposure and partnership with the WHL.

“We are super excited to have Deegan join the Jets organization. Deegan has been a leader at all levels and players with his character are players we want in our organization. Deegan is a highly skilled player who plays the game both ways and we expect Deegan to be a very versatile player for the Jets this season”. – GM & President Clayton Robinson