Steve Ricardo, Duane Watson and James Stanway – In Concert Friday August 9 at Flashback Brewing (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – A triple bill is coming to Flashback Brewing Company on Mill street – August 9. Support local artists and there may be a draw involved!

The line up is James Stanway (local artist and guitar builder), Steve Ricardo and headlining is Duane Watson who is an amazing Old School Rock and roll guy. (For those in the know).

Steve Ricardo’s musical journey has been nothing short of legendary, with over 30 years in the industry as a heavy metal guitarist and band leader. Known for his work with iconic bands like Cornucopia and Dirty Audio Machine, as well as his collaborations with acts such as Wrecking Crew, Bif Naked, and Bonnie Scott, Ricardo has etched his name into the annals of rock history.

With his latest venture, the acoustic solo album “EL DIABLO MIO,” Ricardo takes a bold step in a different direction, blending elements of Country and Flamenco to create a one-of-a-kind musical experience. This album showcases Ricardo’s versatility as a musician, effortlessly transitioning from blistering guitar solos to soulful, introspective ballads.

Listeners will be captivated by Ricardo’s virtuoso guitar skills and his ability to evoke a wide range of emotions through his music. “EL DIABLO MIO” is a testament to Ricardo’s enduring passion for music and his willingness to push boundaries in pursuit of artistic excellence. Don’t miss out on this exceptional album from a true musical maestro.

Music Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSPGxpA874tc1yYP7qooz_w

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jqS1k05Np70