Fred Talen is Latest Mayoral Candidate for Vacant Mayor’s Chair in Harrison

Harrison – Add another name to the list of canadiates for the upcoming by-elections in the Village of Harrison.

Due to a vacancy on Harrison Council, a by-election is being held for the office of Mayor and one Councillor on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Councilor John Allen resigned as Councilor on July 22 and will run for the Mayor’s Chair. Mayor Ed Wood stepped away on June 10 after a short and tumultuous stint as Mayor (He was elected in 2022) .

Former Mayor and Current Councilor Leo Facio is the interim Mayor and will not run for the top job.

Fred Talen has announced that he will file the paperwork to run for Mayor.

His statement to FVN:

Who am I?



After a lengthy tour of BC, Harrison Hot Springs was easily the first choice for

my wife and I to move to in October 2021. We love living here.

I retired in 2021 after a 30+ year career in Yellowknife with the Government of

the Northwest Territories as the Director of Aboriginal Rights negotiations.

As a Chief Negotiator for the Government of the Northwest Territories, I led

negotiations to conclude modern Aboriginal Rights Agreements.

I am certified by the Justice Institute of B.C. in conflict resolution.

I am an active member of the Fraser Valley Paddling Club, and paddle for the

Harrison Wild Dragon Boat team. I also regularly ride with the Agassiz-Harrison

Cycling Group and sing with the Chilliwack Symphony Chorus.



What I like About Harrison Hot Springs



I have met many kind and generous people since moving to Harrison Hot Springs. The potential for Harrison Hot Springs is exceptional.



As Mayor



I would lead the Village Council and work towards creating a consensus where

the quality of life enjoyed by residents is maintained and enhanced.

I would also support development of Harrison Hot Springs that complements

and promotes tourism in Harrison Hot Springs.



Contact: fredforharrisonhotsprings@gmail.com