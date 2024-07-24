Barn Burner BBQ Returns with Car Show, But Without A Competition – Farm Store in Yarrow – Saturday July 27

Yarrow – It’s Back !

You’re invited to the all new, relaunched Barn Burner BBQ & Car Show. Organizers have taken the highlights from previous BBQs and combined them with the success of the car show fundraiser to make something new: a community BBQ summer event.

Sat July 27, 10am to 4pm

Sponsored by Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry

At The Farm Store in Yarrow, 4540 Simmons Rd, Chilliwack



There’s NO BBQ COMPETITION. Just local vendors slinging up delicious BBQ meals for the whole family. Proceeds from meal purchases go to RAN Mission.



There will be classic cars, an adventurous kids zone, live music, great food, and community spirit. There’s something for everyone, so bring down grandparents, parents, and kids.

Facebook Info is here.

2024 Barn Burner BBQ