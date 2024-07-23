Chillliwack Chiefs Announce Joel Rumpel as Assistant Coach

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the hiring of BCHL alumni and former professional goaltender Joel Rumpel as Assistant Coach. Rumpel enjoyed a successful junior career before heading to the University of Wisconsin. After his collegiate career, Joel began his professional hockey playing career with stops in the ECHL, EIHL, and AHL throughout six seasons. For the past two seasons, Joel has been the assistant coach for the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL. He will be working with the Chiefs defence for the upcoming season, carrying on the excellent work started by the recently departed Andrew Shaw (Abbotsford Canucks Video Coach) who spent a lot of time focusing on details and individual progression with the defence he was working with last season.

“We are really happy to add Joel to our staff. He knows the league, understands the importance of being a student-athlete, and has a significant hockey background in the professional ranks. He will be a great asset for our players and also our goaltenders, as someone who has been in their shoes and had a lot of success throughout that process.” Said Chiefs Head Coach & GM Brian Maloney.

The Chiefs new assistant is expected to arrive in Chilliwack in August, and he is very excited for the next chapter in his coaching career. “I am thrilled to return to the BCHL, a league that was instrumental in my journey to professional hockey. The opportunity to work with and learn from Brian Maloney was a significant factor in the decision to further my coaching career in Chilliwack. The Chiefs emphasis on developing well-rounded athletes aligns seamlessly with my own path from juniors to the NCAA. I am eager to bring my experience, passion, and dedication to the program and community.” Said Rumpel.