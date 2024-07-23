Chilliwack Man Arrested After Crazy Car Chase from Mission to Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – A 36-year-old man from Chilliwack is in custody after a dangerous series of events that led police from Mission to Chilliwack on Friday evening.

Shortly before 6 pm on July 19, police were called by the owner of an auto repair shop on Harbour Avenue in Mission, after a man reportedly stole keys to one of their customer’s vehicles, then later drove by and unlocked the vehicle with the key fob. The shop owner confronted the man, who was driving a grey 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, and members of the public attempted to use their vehicles to stop the offender from driving away. Police arrived and also attempted to block in the suspect truck, however the man managed to drive away, colliding with two police vehicles in the process. The suspect truck also struck the shop owner, and sent other pedestrians running to get out of the way. The shop owner was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A member of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP detachment spotted the suspect truck soon afterwards, as it continued east on Lougheed Highway over Mount Woodside in the Agassiz area. An RCMP helicopter was called in to assist, and followed the truck as it continued eastbound, until it eventually pulled into a parking lot in the area of Maple Avenue in Chilliwack. Police located the offender nearby and arrested him. He was identified as a prolific offender from Chilliwack, with an extensive criminal record. Numerous charges have now been recommended in relation to the incident.

Anyone who saw this bluish-grey Chevrolet Silverado driving between Mission and Chilliwack on the evening of July 19 is asked to contact Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161.