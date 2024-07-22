UPDATE – IIO Clears Chilliwack RCMP – Response to Mary Street Incident – Report of a Fight Inside of a Truck – Man Dies at Scene

Chilliwack/Surrey – July 22 UPDATE – The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC has concluded investigation 2024-092 into the death of one man while being arrested by members of the RCMP in Chilliwack.

On April 22, 2024, members of the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP responded to reports of a fight near the intersection of Mary Street and Patten Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located the affected person (AP), a man, who was causing harm to himself. Officers arrested the AP using minimal force, however he went into medical distress a short time later.

Emergency Health Services attended to render medical aid, but the AP was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and commenced an investigation.

After reviewing all the available evidence including medical records, video footage and witness accounts, the Chief Civilian Director determined there is no evidence to support that police action or inaction played a role in the AP’s death.

The IIO investigation is now concluded.

APRIL 22, 2024 ORIGINAL STORY – BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident in Chilliwack where one male has died.

Around Noon on Monday April 22, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of fight inside a vehicle near Mary St and Patten Avenue.

Officers attended and took one male into custody. Shortly after, he went into medical distress. Medical assistance was provided, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

The IIO BC is investigating police actions in the incident. As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

UPDATE – Global is reporting that one witness told them:

She said she believed the truck’s occupant had kicked the windshield out from the inside. “They took him out of the car, he was trying to get up and run kind of,” she said. “His feet were horribly bloody.” “They couldn’t get him into handcuffs right away just because he had tucked his arms under his stomach … it took two of them to get his arms out,” she added. More officers arrived and were eventually able to get the man into handcuffs, but when they tried to lift him off the ground he “just went fully limp,” Fayant said. Paramedics arrived and tried to resuscitate the man, but were not successful, she said.