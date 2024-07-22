IHIT Looking to Speak to Friends and Associates of Wenyan Michael Zhao

Abbotsford/Surrey/Langley/Vancouver – On Friday (July 19, 2024, just after 2:30AM) the Langley RCMP received a report that 17-year-old Wenyan Michael Zhao was missing. Michael’s mother last saw him leaving his family home at around 9:00 p.m., in Langley. In order to assist with search efforts, a photo of Michael was shared with frontline officers of the Surrey RCMP, the Abbotsford Police, and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police. A missing persons investigation ensued.

The investigation led police to the area of 180 Street and 98 Avenue in Surrey. Surrey RCMP was dispatched and a search commenced. At around 5:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP located a deceased person in the 17900-block of 99A Avenue. Initial observations at the scene indicated that the death was suspicious. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called in and took conduct of the investigation.

The victim was confirmed to be Wenyan Michael Zhao. His name was released to further the investigation.

Update:

IHIT continues to investigate the death of Wenyan Michael Zhao in partnership with the BC Coroners Service, Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS), Surrey RCMP, and Langley RCMP. Preliminary information indicates that this is an isolated event with no connections to the B.C. Gang Conflict. Canvassers are speaking with family and friends of Michael Zhao and are constructing a timeline of his activities. Michael Zhao was last seen leaving the area of Willowbrook Mall in Langley at around 9:44 p.m. He was last seen wearing a tan / brown coloured t-shirt with “Nike” on the front in white writing, dark shorts with tan trim along the bottom, and sneakers.

IHIT Wenyan Michael Zhao

“This remains a suspicious death,” said Corporal Esther Tupper of IHIT, “investigators are still working diligently to build a timeline of Michael Zhao’s movements on the evening he was last seen alive.”

IHIT investigators are looking for information regarding the movements of Michael between 9:00 p.m. on July 18, to 5:30 a.m. on July 19, 2024. CCTV footage from the Willowbrook Mall area is being released to help identify potential witnesses. Any friends or associates of Michael Zhao who have not already spoken to police are being asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.