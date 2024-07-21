NEW BUSINESS – Introducing Chilliwack Tours: Explore the Heart of Chilliwack with Guided Walking Tours

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Tours, a new business dedicated to showcasing the rich history, vibrant public art, and stunning murals of Chilliwack, is now open for business. Founded and operated by local history fan and arts enthusiast Michael Berger, Chilliwack Tours offers guided walking tours that invite both locals and visitors to discover the hidden gems and cultural treasures of this beautiful city.

Chilliwack Tours provides an immersive experience through 60-90 minute walking tours that highlight the unique stories and artistic expressions that define Chilliwack. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Michael Berger brings the city’s history to life, offering a fresh perspective on its cultural and artistic heritage.

“Chilliwack is a city with a rich tapestry of history and a thriving artistic and creative scene,” said Michael Berger, founder of Chilliwack Tours. “After volunteering as a tour guide at the 2023 Chilliwack Mural Festival, I noticed the reactions I received when I shared historical tidbits of Chilliwack along with the incredible stories and vibrant art that often go unnoticed. These tours are a way to celebrate our city’s heritage and connect people to the artistic heartbeat of Chilliwack.”

Chilliwack Tours works closely with the Chilliwack Mural Festival and is their official tour partner. Participants in Chilliwack Tours can expect to visit iconic murals, explore historical landmarks, and appreciate the public art installations that make Chilliwack unique. Each tour is thoughtfully crafted to provide an engaging and educational experience, making it perfect for families, art enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone looking to deepen their connection to Chilliwack.

“By taking part in a walking tour, locals and visitors alike can gain a deeper appreciation for the artistic and historical significance of our city,” added Berger. “It’s about fostering a sense of community pride and encouraging people to see Chilliwack through a new lens. We want everyone to leave our tours feeling inspired and more connected to the place we call home.”

Chilliwack Tours is committed to providing high-quality, informative, and enjoyable tours that highlight the best of Chilliwack. To learn more, or to book your next adventure, visit their Chilliwack Tours Facebook or Instagram pages. A website will go live in the near future.

