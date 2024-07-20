AbbyPD Searching for Suspect in Rash of Break and Enters

Abbotsford – The AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit is currently investigating a series of residential Break & Enters that have occurred in the Abbotsford area involving a Caucasian male believed to be 30-40 years of age.

Investigators are releasing the man’s photo and looking for public assistance in identifying the man for Break & Enter. If you observe this man, please do not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information about the man, his whereabouts or the investigations is asked to contact the AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit at 604-859-5225.

The AbbyPD Crime Reduction Unit would like to remind people about some useful Crime Prevention Reminders during the Summer months regarding their homes or property:

Remain vigilant regarding home safety, especially in the warmer months where doors or windows may be left unlocked or open;



Even if you are home, AbbyPD recommends that your doors and windows remain locked to prevent unauthorized people from entering your house;



Please remain vigilant when interacting with people who attend your residence and claim to be a service provider (delivery drivers, city workers, utilities, etc.



Always ask for identification and do not let these people into your home unless you have asked them to be there; and



If you have suspicions about someone who is at your house, do not hesitate to call the police and ascertain their legitimacy before allowing them onto your property or into your home.

Property crime continues to be a priority for AbbyPD, and working together to report suspicious instances can help make Abbotsford a safer city for everyone.



AbbyPD File: 24-29216