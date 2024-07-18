Chiefs Sign OJHL Goalie

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs have signed goaltender Sebastian Gatto for the upcoming BCHL season. A dual citizen who was born in Troy, Michigan, Gatto spent last season with the Leamington Flyers in the OJHL. As a member of the Flyers, Gatto put up sparkling numbers, with a save percentage of .928 and a 2.23 goals against average throughout 30 regular season starts. Gatto was also a member of Canada East at the World Junior A Challenge. Most recently he attended the Detroit Red Wings NHL development camp, where he received very good reviews from the Red Wings brass.

Checking in at 6’3 Gatto is another big goaltender in the Chiefs system joining recent trade acquisition Owen Bresson (acquired via trade for the rights to Stone Rolston earlier this off-season). The Chiefs are extremely excited for the two goaltenders to challenge one another this upcoming season. “We are really happy that we are able to create some competition within our group with two great goaltenders who are extremely motivated coming into this season.” Said Chiefs GM and Head Coach Brian Maloney. “Sebastian showed very well for himself at Detroit’s camp, and speaking with both him and Owen it is clear that they are both really excited to be a part of this group here in Chilliwack.”

“I’m excited to be joining Chilliwack next year. I have only heard positive things about the organization and that it’s nothing short of first-class. The staff has been great throughout this process and incredibly welcoming. I can’t wait for the year we are going to have. I couldn’t be happier to be a Chief.”