BC Children’s Hospital On Track for Increase in Warm Weather Injuries ie: Balcony and Window Falls

Vancouver – With temperatures soaring over the past month, BC Children’s Hospital (BCCH), BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit, and BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute (BCCHRI), are encouraging parents and families to keep children safe near windows and balconies, as well as bodies of water.

Already in 2024, 12 children have been treated at BCCH for injuries related to window and balcony falls, compared to 14 children treated throughout 2023. Three children have already been treated for accidental drownings/near drownings, compared to 13 children throughout 2023. These numbers are only a portion of incidents seen across emergency departments (ED) provincially, and indicate a likely increase in total expected visits to the BCCH ED this year for hot weather-related injuries – serving as a safety reminder for parents and caregivers.

“The injuries we see from window falls and water-related incidents are often devastating for everyone involved,” said Dr. Meghan Gilley, emergency department physician, BCCH. “They are something no parent ever expects will happen to their child, while also being devastating for the patient. Two preventive actions families can take include closely supervising children near windows, balconies and bodies of water, including swimming and paddling pools, beaches and the ocean. Also, talk to children about the importance of being cautious near windows and water, if age appropriate.”

While BCCH’s emergency department provides care to children following incidents, many patients are transported by BCEHS paramedics who may be the first responders to provide care.

“The warm summer months should be a time of joy for kids all across BC,” said BCEHS Paramedic Public Information Officer, Brian Twaites. “Beating the heat by opening windows or getting near the water need a few extra steps, like securing windows with window guards and locks and wearing a personal flotation device to keep kids safe and summers joyful.”

Some general tips for summer safety are:

Move furniture and planters – or anything that can be climbed on – away from windows.

Install window guards on windows above the ground floor. Fasten windows so that they cannot open more than 10 centimetres wide. Ensure there’s a safety release, in case of fire.

Children need constant touch supervision when they are around any type of body of water including a wading pool, pond, splash pad, lake or beach.

Ensure children are wearing proper-fitting personal flotation devices when they are in or around water.

“It’s getting warmer and people are heading out to enjoy the nice summer weather and B.C.’s beautiful waterways. Please remember to think ahead, be prepared, and stay within arms-reach of your children when they are in, on, or near the water,” said Dr. Shelina Babul, investigator at BC Children’s Hospital Research Institute and director of the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit. “When boating, ensure that you have all of the required safety gear on board, including a Transport Canada-approved personal flotation device or life jacket for the driver and each passenger. Make sure that they fit properly, are in good condition and, most importantly, that you wear it! Life jackets and personal flotation devices save lives!”​

For more information and further guidance, visit the BCCH website.