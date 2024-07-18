Skip to content

Abbotsford Pickleball Association Open To New Interested Members

Abbotsford Pickleball Association Open To New Interested Members

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Pickleball Association is open to new interested members.

The numbers don’t lie as the sport is growing.

With local membership, more than 800 are involved and growing.

The cost – $42.00/yr. Plus $5.00 per session 

                          – in Pickleball BC – over 18,000 are now playing.

                          – Pickleball Canada Organization – Over 46,000 are involved.

Locally the Abbotsford club play at the AgRec Building 1, on 12 courts

Book playing sessions on line. There is a variety of different types to suit a players ability and interests. They try to have play 7 days per week. 

Services – Beginner Lessons, Skills and Drills ( training ), Ladies only, Mixed open play (recreational ), competitive play, novelty play, men’s night, tournaments. 

Info: info@abbotsfordpickleball.ca

Website – Abbotsfordpickleball.ca

Facebook – Abbotsford Pickleball Association 

2024

