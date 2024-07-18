Abbotsford Pickleball Association Open To New Interested Members

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Pickleball Association is open to new interested members.
The numbers don’t lie as the sport is growing.
With local membership, more than 800 are involved and growing.
The cost – $42.00/yr. Plus $5.00 per session
– in Pickleball BC – over 18,000 are now playing.
– Pickleball Canada Organization – Over 46,000 are involved.
Locally the Abbotsford club play at the AgRec Building 1, on 12 courts
Book playing sessions on line. There is a variety of different types to suit a players ability and interests. They try to have play 7 days per week.
Services – Beginner Lessons, Skills and Drills ( training ), Ladies only, Mixed open play (recreational ), competitive play, novelty play, men’s night, tournaments.
Info: info@abbotsfordpickleball.ca
Website – Abbotsfordpickleball.ca
Facebook – Abbotsford Pickleball Association