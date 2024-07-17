Telephone Scammers Pretending to be from City of Abbotsford

Abbotsford – Abbotsford residents are advised to beware of a telephone scam circulating from a phone number appearing to belong to the City of Abbotsford. The spoofing calls often involve alerting residents to an outstanding payment, prompting them to supply financial or other personal information over the phone.

While the scenarios presented in spoofing calls often vary, scams like this are not uncommon. Here are some tips to help recognize and protect yourself from a phishing, imposter or telephone scam:

Never assume that phone numbers appearing on your call display are accurate

Don’t click on links from unsolicited messages

Don’t download attachments from unsolicited messages

Watch for spelling mistakes

Don’t trust a message just because the email address looks legitimate; fraudsters can spoof the address

Beware of messages claiming to be from the Government of Canada or a law enforcement agency; they will never contact you to offer funds via email or e-transfer

More information on protecting yourself from telemarketing and retail scams over the phone is available from Get Cyber Safe

These calls are fraudulent and do not originate from the City of Abbotsford.