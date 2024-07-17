City of Chilliwack Info Session – Turning Section of Princess Avenue to One Way, Adding Walking and Cycling Paths – Thursday July 18 at Landing Sports Centre

Chilliwack – The City is planning some interesting changes to downtown to build active transportation connections between the Valley Rail Trail and the downtown core. Much of the proposed changes will happen on Princess Avenue between Mary St. and Young Rd.

The city is hosting two information sessions, Thursday July 18 at the Landing Sports Centre on Spadina Avenue. There’s information about the project on the city website.

1 to 3PM and again 5:30PM to 7:30PM



https://www.chilliwack.com/main/page.cfm?id=3167

Staff have been working with McElhanney Engineering on the Downtown Active Transportation Designs that will link the Valley Rail Trail with the Downtown core with a protected multi-use pathway network. Princess Avenue from Mary Street to Young Road forms part of the path system, but the corridor is too narrow to accommodate. The City is proposing to convert the corridor to one-way eastbound to keep parking on at least one side of the road.

A traffic study has been completed to review the traffic flow and impacts to adjacent signalized intersections and concluded that there would be minimal impacts. Council has supported the recommendation to move forward with consultation of the Downtown Business Improvement Association, businesses and property owners on Princess Avenue between Mary Street and Young Road regarding this conversion to allow for the construction of a protected multi-use pathway.

Anticipated works include:

Conversion of Princess Avenue between Mary Street and Young Road from two-way traffic to one-way traffic eastbound.

Construction of a 3m wide protected multi-use pathway.

Construction of tree-lined landscape boulevard areas on the south side of the road.

Changes to on-street parking.

Further information will be coming following the consultation process.

2024 Chilliwack Princess Realignment July

