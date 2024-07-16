Power Forward Signs with Chiefs

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce the commitment of Ben Bowen from Peterborough, Ontario and the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA program. Bowen, a 6’2 power forward was teammates last season with recent Chiefs signing Caleb Malholtra. Born in 2008, Bowen has been a massive presence offensively throughout his time in the Vaughan program. Last season he put up an incredible 33 goals and 36 assists in just 51 games played. He also acquitted himself very well as an underage affiliate player in 3 games played for the Toronto Patriots of the OJHL in the 23-24 regular season.

The Chiefs are looking for Ben to continue gaining mass while using his excellent hockey IQ to complement the size and strength he already possesses. “Ben is a player that really intrigued us from the get-go. A big, strong, powerful kid who can flat-out score and create opportunities out there. Our scouting staff was very high on him this year. When we spent some time speaking to Ben and understanding what his long-term goals are for his career, we felt this was a perfect fit for both sides.” Said Brian Maloney, Chiefs Head Coach and GM.

When asked about his decision to commit to Chilliwack, the 6’2 forward spoke to the excitement about the opportunity of joining the Chiefs and chasing a championship. “I’m super excited to join such a well-known and great organization like Chilliwack. It’s an honour to join and help this team win a championship. I’m grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to get started.”