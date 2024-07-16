Langley’s Willoughby Stadium Hosting Part of Women’s Rugby XV 1 Competition

Vancouver/Langley – Vancouver hosts the top six women’s rugby teams in the world this fall, with tickets for the second annual WXV 1 going on sale on Thursday July 25, 2024, at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET. Tickets will be available for purchase at rugby.ca.

A total of nine matches featuring Canada, England, France, Ireland, New Zealand and the United States will be played over three consecutive weekends in September and October, with the 2025 Rugby World Cup on the horizon.

WXV 1, an elite international competition launched in 2023 and designed to accelerate the growth of women’s rugby around the world, will open with a triple header on Sunday September 29 at Vancouver’s BC Place Stadium. Although no stranger to international rugby, this will mark the first time that BC Place has hosted an international women’s fixture. Canada’s Women’s Rugby Team, who finished second in the inaugural WXV 1 in New Zealand last year, will feature in the second match of the day, kicking off against France at 3:45pm PT.

Competition will then move to Willoughby Stadium at Langley Events Centre for the second weekend, which will see Canada play Ireland on Saturday October 5 at 3:45pm PT. The tournament will conclude on Saturday October 12 at BC Place with a grand finale kicking off at 7:00pm PT featuring Canada, the reigning Pacific Four Series champions, and England, the winners of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

“We have some amazing rugby to look forward to in Vancouver this fall, with three exciting weekends featuring the world’s best teams and players as they build towards the 2025 Rugby World Cup, including our own Canadian national team. In addition to the matches, our Canadian women will be connecting with the local rugby community throughout the period, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of rugby players. We are grateful for the support of World Rugby, the Province of British Columbia, and Sport Hosting Vancouver in bringing this pinnacle event to Vancouver. We know that the people of Vancouver and supporters from across Canada will come out in full force, making this a memorable, world-class rugby experience for fans and players alike.” — Nathan Bombrys, CEO of Rugby Canada

“We’re thrilled to welcome the WXV 1 women’s rugby tournament to Vancouver this fall! This event not only showcases high-level competition with some of the world’s best female rugby players but also plays a crucial role in promoting women’s sports and inspiring future generations. Vancouver is proud to host these incredible athletes, and we’re ready to cheer them on and make this tournament an unforgettable experience!” — Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver

More information on WXV can be found here.

Tickets can be purchased as of Thursday July 25, 2024 at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET. Tickets are purchased as single day passes, with each ticket providing fans access for a full match day. This means that purchasers will be able to attend multiple games using a single ticket on September 29, October 5 and October 12. Fans will be able to exit and re-enter the stadiums in accordance with regulations – details will be shared with ticket buyers shortly. Additional questions regarding ticket purchases can be directed to tickets@rugby.ca. For more information on suites, please contact suites@rugby.ca.

Media accreditation applications will open in August. Questions regarding media accreditation can be directed to media@rugby.ca.

2024 WXV 1 SCHEDULE

Sunday September 29, 2024 at BC Place Stadium

12:30pm PT: England vs United States

3:45pm PT: Canada vs France

7:00pm PT: New Zealand vs Ireland

Saturday October 5, 2024 at Willoughby Stadium at Langley Events Centre

12:30pm PT: France vs United States

3:45pm PT: Canada vs Ireland

Sunday October 6, 2024 at Willoughby Stadium at Langley Events Centre

1:00pm PT: England vs New Zealand

Friday October 11, 2024 at BC Place Stadium

12:30pm PT: Ireland vs United States

Saturday October 12, 2024 at BC Place Stadium

3:45pm PT: New Zealand vs France

7:00pm PT: Canada vs England