Chilliwack Jets Trade Ben Filippone To Castlegar

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets have acquired a Player Development Fee and Future Considerations from the Castlegar Rebels in the KIJHL in exchange for Defenseman Ben Filippone.

Filippone was acquired last season with a trade from the Surrey Knights. Filippone has played in the PJHL for the last 3 seasons with the Jets and the Surrey Knights. Since coming to Chilliwack, Filippone tallied 2 goals and 2 assists thru 15 games played in the regular season and had 49 PIM’s. Ben also helped the Jets get to the Harold Brittain Conference Finals appearing in 10 playoff games, scoring twice and tallying 50 PIM’s. Ben prior to the Jets has tallied 7 goals, 13 assists and 190 PIM’s in 64 games during that period. Prior to playing in the PJHL, Filippone played under the Thompson Blazers U17 AAA Program in the BCEHL.