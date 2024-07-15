Hydro Pole Fire Spread to Trees Near Herrling Island

Herling Island (with files from Julie Hiscock) – 9:20AM UPDATE Monday from Emil Anderson Maintenance – Crews are dealing with an incident that has closed the Eastbound slow lane on Highway One near Herrling Island. Slow down and move over for crews. Expect delays.

ORIGINAL STORY – Around 7AM on Monday July 15, Popkum and Agassiz Fire responded to a wildfire east of Chilliwack on Highway 1 near Peters Road and Herrling Island.

There was a report of a hydro pole that had caught fire and spread to the trees.

BC Hydro were on the scene as well as fire screws and by 8:15AM it appeared that the fire was contained. Hydro wires were down.

Traffic is moving on Highway 1 albeit very slow.



2024 Herrling Island Wildfire July 15 – Hope BC Bulletin Board – Facebook BC Wildfire – Janita Peters-Kriegl

2024 Herrling Island Wildfire July 15 – Hope BC Bulletin Board – Facebook – Majoh Morales

More to come.